Sir Andy Roberts doubts whether Phil Simmons has what it takes to move West Indies forward

West Indies fast-bowling legend, Sir Andy Roberts says West Indies’ loss to Ireland last weekend did not come as a surprise to him.

“If you’re looking back [at] the last two to three years, these results aren’t surprising. Not to me, at least,” he said.

“[But] I think there should be something wavering over [Phil Simmons’] head, because he’s been coach (of the West Indies) on two separate occasions, and I don’t believe that he has shown us that he has what it takes to get over this problem.”

