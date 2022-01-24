Consistent 250 totals key to success, says Walsh

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Head Coach Courtney Walsh believes consistent, competitive totals will be critical to any success for West Indies Women during the upcoming ICC 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand.

While acknowledging the Caribbean side's batting had been unpredictable at times, Walsh said they hoped to use the four-match One-Day International series against hosts starting here next Friday to sharpen that area of their game.

The legendary former seamer said West Indies Women would be targeting totals around 250 but also stressed the need for the careful assessment of conditions and the opposition.

“We have to assess the conditions we're playing [in]. Under normal conditions, you want to score at a certain amount of runs per over so you're looking at an average score of 240, 250,” Walsh explained.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments