Windies Women spinner Anisa Mohammed hunts 300th international wicket

WEST INDIES Women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed is intent on achieving a milestone of 300 international wickets at the forthcoming four-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

The maroon begins their quest on Friday against the hosts in Johannesburg and Mohammed, 34, is optimistic she can accomplish the historic feat.

The off-spinner has captured 296 international scalps and is just four wickets away from becoming the fourth woman cricketer to reach the 300-wicket mark, following India’s Jhulan Goswami, Australia's Ellyse Perry, and England’s Katherine Brunt.

“This would be a huge milestone for me. I would really like to get it (300 wickets) in this series and not have to wait for the Women’s ODI World Cup (which begins on February 4 in New Zealand).

