West Indies Under-19s will play Papua New Guinea Under-19s on Wednesday in Trinidad & Tobago in a quarter-final of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup Plate Tournament.

The Plate tournament is contested between the eight teams that failed to advance to the Super League quarter-final stage of the competition and is an important phase of the competition for the development of the young cricketers.

The young Windies finished third in Group D behind Sri Lanka Under-19s and Australia Under-19s after only picking up one win in their three group games, a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

The other plate quarter-final matchups are UAE U-19s vs Uganda U-19s, Ireland U-19s vs Canada U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s vs Scotland U-19s.

Read more at SportsMax