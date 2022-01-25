GCB, CWI to roll out coaching certification courses in Guyana come March

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with Cricket West Indies (CWI) is to conduct a series of coaching certification courses across the three counties of Guyana starting in March. The cricket boards of all three counties are currently in the process of identifying and registering potential candidates.

The Essequibo Cricket Board, Demerara Cricket Board and Berbice Cricket Board have each given an undertaking to register a minimum of 16 potential participants.

Representatives of all three counties met with CWI Coach Development Manager Chris Brabazon on Thursday, January 20, to discuss the roll-out of the coaching education courses.

For beginners, the first step in the coaching education certification program will be their participation in the now online CWI Foundation Coaching Course.

