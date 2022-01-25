The West Indies inept batting

First-rate cricketers have exceptional gifts, but an exceptional gift in and of itself doesn’t necessarily a first-rate cricketer make.

The cricketer’s gift must be subject to a technique, a learned procedure, a discipline, for him to constantly function at close to his best.

And that’s why cricketers have to practice exhaustively over the years, to have control over their ability, to use their special gifts to be the best they can be. That is what separates the excellent bowlers and batsmen from the average players at the highest level.

The precious gift of natural ability to play the game of cricket requires the right attitude in order to enjoy its use to one’s advantage. As a professional, one will instinctively convey that art to the spectator, who would then enjoy what he witnesses, as entertainment.

