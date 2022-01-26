Hero CPL launches sports marketing course with UWI

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) have partnered to launch a sports marketing course that will give students from across the Caribbean an accredited qualification while also benefiting from the knowledge of key Hero CPL staff.

The course has been created by the UWI’s Faculty of Sport and the Hero CPL marketing team and it will give students insights into the running of a hugely successful sporting event. At the end of the course, the students will be given the opportunity to work with the Hero CPL team as interns during the tournament.

Hero CPL offers internships every year which allows young people from across the region to gain experience in a number of departments including operations, marketing, and sponsorship. The interns are fully integrated with the Hero CPL team and have become an important part of delivering a successful tournament, especially during a global pandemic.

The course will be run as a pilot in 2022 with the plan to roll this out further in future years. The course will include brand management, developing marketing plans, public relations strategy, social media, and digital content planning, and many other aspects involved in a successful sporting event.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “We have always found involving talented young people in the Hero CPL as interns a positive and rewarding experience and we are very pleased that we are able to further cement our relationship with UWI by formalizing the internship programme with this accredited qualification. Upskilling the next generation is an important part of what Hero CPL does each year and this course takes that to another level. We are very much looking forward to getting started with this year’s pilot course and seeing this scheme grow from there.”

0 comments