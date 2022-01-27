'Sometimes we have to put egos aside' - Pollard praises 'vindicated' team selection in win over England

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has pointed to the importance of putting egos aside in selecting the right team, following a stunning display from returning batsman Rovman Powell against England.

Ahead of the match, some considered it to be somewhat of a controversial decision to add Powell to the line-up at the expense of Odean Smith, who has also shown plenty of promise in recent innings. The result, however, spoke for itself. The captain believes it speaks to the versatility of the unit.

“It vindicated the team selection, obviously, it was a good game of cricket we batted first, and we batted well, kudos to Rovman. He came in having been out for the first two games and took his chance,” Pollard said after the match.

