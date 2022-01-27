'I think it showed today' - Powell took time to work on weakness to wrist spin

West Indies century-maker Rovman Powell admits he has spent the last few months away from the team working out susceptibility to wrist spin.

The 28-year-old returned to the regional squad with a bang on Wednesday, blasting the first T20I century of his career, and third for a West Indian player, with 107 in a 20-runs win against England. The crucial innings, along with 70 from vice-captain Nicholas Pooran anchored the team’s effort in taking a 2-1 series lead.

“I think it’s been overall improvement, I can strike the ball well but I also have a little problem with wrist spin. Every time I start my innings they come and bowl wrist spin.

