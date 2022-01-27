Windies Women in 'a good space' as World Cup beckons  pacer Selman

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Seasoned fast bowler Shakera Selman says “quality” preparation here over the last week has left West Indies Women in “a good space” ahead of their four-match One-Day International series against South Africa Women starting here Friday.

The Caribbean side are using the tour as their final build-up to the ICC 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in March, and Selman believes the training along with Tuesday's warm-up victory against a South Africa Women XI has proved a major benefit for the unit.

“We are very confident now, and after winning that game yesterday we would've played against some of the girls who are going to play for the Proteas Women come Friday,” Selman told a media conference on Wednesday.

