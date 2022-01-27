The Numbers: Hayley Matthews short but successful stint at number 5

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Hayley Matthews had a stellar 2021. She went to The Hundred and was the best thing she could have been: herself. More significantly so, because the all-rounder had not been her batting self in quite some time; having a lean period aggravated by injuries that stretched from 2019 into 2020.

Such was Matthews’ form or lack thereof, that she was given a very short stint—under, then-interim Head Coach, Gus Logie—down the order, in an attempt to shake her out of her slump. Matthews batted at number 4 in two T20Is against England in 2020.

Hayley Matthews on batting down the order: “I found it quite different; but at the same time, quite comfortable.”

Still, when Courtney Walsh was brought in to replace Logie, on a permanent basis, back up the order went the right-hander. And despite recording her first ODI ton in almost three years, her lack of form would persist.

Read more at MostlyCricket

1 comments