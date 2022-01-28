WIPA, CWI to meet today to discuss burning players issues

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) top brass are expected to meet today at 8 a.m. Jamaica time to discuss issues relating to alleged victimisation and player relationships within the current senior men’s team.

The Zoom meeting is expected to be attended by WIPA president Wavell Hinds along with CWI new lead selector Desmond Haynes and CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

The Gleaner understands that both the coach and captain are expected to come under the microscope at the meeting, following the latest development regarding the treatment of all-rounder Odean Smith.

