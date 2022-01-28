Rain intervenes to block West Indies Womens route to series lead over South Africa

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field in Johannesburg. No worries, West Indies Women finally returned to action. And the Caribbean side got off to a notoriously slow start, ambling to 10 without loss before Rashada Williams was trapped in front by Shabnim Ismail for 1 in the 5th over. Kycia Knight joined Deandra Dottin at the crease, but her stay was a short one as she edged behind for a 19-ball 1.

Having missed South Africa’s tour of the Caribbean last year, Stafanie Taylor strode confidently to the crease. And in the absence of demons in a wicket with bounce as trustworthy as a priest, the duo looked at ease as they registered a 33-run partnership. A partnership brought to a close when Dottin’s shot saw the ball striking Taylor on her arm forcing the Jamaican to retire hurt.

Taylor was replaced by Hayley Matthews and South Africa’s difficulty in finding breakthroughs persisted. Dottin powered her way to a well-deserved century before Matthews helped herself to a half-century as the pair put on 153 runs for the 3rd wicket. The rains then came with the West Indies 234/3 in the 46th over, leaving South Africa needing 204 runs from 29 overs (DLS).

Senior seamer, Shamilia Connell was there to provide the visitors with the start they would have been looking for, swinging through Laura Wolvaardt’s gate with the score on 12.

Lara Goodall, first, played across the line of one from Matthews; and when Chedean Nation held on to a difficult one from Tazmin Brits in the deep, Matthews had her second.

The wickets kept tumbling, as Karishma Ramharack got in on the action, trapping Sune Luus in front, before Matthews took a spectacular catch to dismiss Chloe Tryon, providing Ramharack her second. But the rains came as Tryon went, preventing the West Indies from completing 20 overs, therefore no result was possible even with South Africa at 87/5.

West Indies Women: 234/3 (45.3); Dottin 150*, Matthews 51

South Africa Women 87/5 (17.4); Ramharack 2/18, Matthews 2/28.

1 comments