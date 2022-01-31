Pollard slams 'empty vessels' as Windies beat No 1 England

PACE BOWLER Jason Holder took the final four England wickets, in as many deliveries as the West Indies won the fifth and final T20 International against England by 17 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

Holder became the first WI bowler to take a T20 hat-trick, and the fourth-ever bowler to take four wickets in four balls, as England, chasing a victory target of 180, slipped from 162/6, with five deliveries remaining, to 162 all out.

West Indies won the series 3-2 – all the matches were staged at Kensington Oval.

"It's wonderful," said Pollard. "Every single one in that dressing room, we rallied together. Every time we won a game there was something against us but we came out and rallied.

Read more at T&T Newsday

6 comments