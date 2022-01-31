West Indies Women take series-lead over South Africa via super-over thriller in Johannesburg

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

After losing the opportunity to take the series lead on Friday, the West Indies returned to the Wanderers Stadium with the same goal in mind. And after a rain delay that reduced the game to 41 overs a side, the Caribbean side won the toss and sent the South Africans to bat.

The visitors got off to a very solid start with a half-century opening stand of 53 from Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt. Up stepped Chinelle Henry for the Caribbean side to remove Wolvaardt for 25.

The Jamaican, who was asked to complete her allotment in one go, continued as the chief orchestrator of the South African downfall; delivering a spell to remember, as she put on an exhibition of swing bowling, in a spell off 2/32.

And when stand-in captain, Sune Luus, came out in counter-attacking intent, with the aim of pushing her side to a total beyond 200, she would be caught in a trap set by Shamilia Connell.

It then took Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman at the death (the former returning after a poor first spell0, to rein in South Africa, dismissing the home team for 160 in 40.4 overs.

West Indies’ chase got off to an indifferent start as Rashada Williams’ rough patch continued, being caught at slip for 1 in the second over. Speaking of continued rough patches, Kycia Knight came and went for another single-figure score.

And when Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor got together in the 7th over with the score 32 for 2, it still seemed the West Indies just needed one good partnership to get to safety. However, by the 21st over, the Caribbean side had limped to 83 for 6.

It took an unexpected 54-run 7th-wicket partnership between Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation to pull things back into the West Indies’ favour. Yet, when Henry went with 24 runs still to get, South Africa smelt blood. And Shamilia Connell’s first-ball duck did not help WINDIES’ cause.

Still, the West Indies got into pole position needed just one run from 4 overs… but with one wicket in hand. And after three consecutive dot deliveries, Shabnim Ismail got the wicket South Africa needed. To the super-over we go!

Ismail to Dottin: 2 runs

Ismail to Dottin: FOUR runs

Ismail to Dottin: FOUR runs

Ismail to Dottin: SIX runs

Ismail to Dottin: 3 runs

Ismail to Matthews: SIX runs

South Africa needs 26 runs from 6 deliveries.

Matthews to Tryon: SIX runs

Matthews to Tryon: 1 run

Matthews to Brits: FOUR runs

Matthews to Brits: FOUR runs

Matthews to Brits: 2 runs

Matthews to Brits: OUT!

West Indies Women take the series lead via a super-over win.

0 comments