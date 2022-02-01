West Indies deserving T20 series win

THAT powerful innings of 107 by Rovman Powell in the third ODI game against England on January 26 at Kensington Oval, Barbados, was authoritative in its execution and compelling in its entertainment value. I appreciated what Powell had to say after the game.

After explaining how proud he felt, he went on to explain:

“For the last five-six months I’ve been working hard and when you work hard, it’s good to see it pay off.” His innings helped build the WI score to 224 which proved to be out of reach for England’s batsmen (204).

I’m pleased to hear that someone has benefitted from putting in the hours of tough practice. Nicholas Pooran also produced a delightful innings of 70 after his wobbly start revealed a lack of confidence.

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments