Holder hails togetherness of WINDIES dressing room following T20I series victory over England

In the aftermath of their 3-2 T20I series triumph over England, West Indies players have rightly been basking in the glory of defeating the No.1 ranked team. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder praised both teams for their roles in the five-match encounter that came down to a dramatic finish.

“I think both teams played a really good series and it was good to see the way it ended,” he said while speaking to Cricket West Indies.

And following the allegations of ongoing victimization in the Caribbean team’s dressing room, Holder had this to say:

“I think it fuels different people, differently. I’m one to just shut it out. I’ve heard so much of it, [that] it’s time to stop hearing it and just crack on and do what’s required of you.”

Read more at MostlyCricket

