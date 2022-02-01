“Phil and Pollard have a few, but loud, critics who want them gone for non-cricket reasons,” the CWI president told Cricbuzz ahead of the West Indies team’s visit to India for a six-match white-ball series.

“I have no reason to believe there will be any change in coach and captain any time soon. But remember the captaincy is evaluated as is the coach. If the system says these guys are not the right people, we will deal with it. At the moment I don’t see anything coming at me that says these guys must go. Caribbean people like to take people down,” he told an India TV station.