Imran Khan to lead Red Force at CWI Four-Day Tournament
Wed, Feb 2, '22
Experienced spinner Imran Khan has been appointed captain of the Red Force senior men’s team for the first two matches of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Four-Day Tournament.
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) senior team selectors also named wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as vice-captain in the 15-man squad.
Long-standing TT players Shannon Gabriel, Jason Mohammed and Yannic Cariah were also named in the team.
They are backed by a youthful attack of Jayden Seales and Jeremy Solozano alongside Kirstan Kallicharan and Jyd Goolie, who were chosen by the Red Force in the CWI Professional Players Draft for the 2021/2022 season last year.
