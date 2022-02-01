Imran Khan to lead Red Force at CWI Four-Day Tournament

Experienced spinner Imran Khan has been appointed captain of the Red Force senior men’s team for the first two matches of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Four-Day Tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) senior team selectors also named wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as vice-captain in the 15-man squad.

Long-standing TT players Shannon Gabriel, Jason Mohammed and Yannic Cariah were also named in the team.

They are backed by a youthful attack of Jayden Seales and Jeremy Solozano alongside Kirstan Kallicharan and Jyd Goolie, who were chosen by the Red Force in the CWI Professional Players Draft for the 2021/2022 season last year.

