Haynes wants U-19 stars exposed to international set-up

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — New chief selector Desmond Haynes wants to see the phased integration of West Indies Under-19 stars into the senior international set-up and believes the initiative could prove a key development aspect for that age group.

Noting he was impressed with the squad that competed in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup, Haynes said what would further enhance their preparation for the highest level would be exposure to current international players during the ongoing home series.

“I've made a recommendation to the Director of Cricket [Jimmy Adams] that I believe we can look at getting at least three of the guys who have done well in the Under-19 tournament to be in the dressing room during the Test series in the West Indies,” Haynes told a media conference here.

