Improvement more important than series win  Estwick

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick says the improvement shown in the recent Twenty20 International series against England was perhaps more pleasing than the actual 3-2 victory in the five-match rubber.

With the series tied 2-2 the home side beat the world number one by 17 runs in a dramatic finish to the finale at Kensington Oval last Sunday, claiming only their second multi-game series win over England.

More importantly, the success came on the heels of a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan last December and an embarrassing outing at the Twenty20 World Cup a few months earlier, when they managed just one win in their group stage campaign.

“After the last couple of months that we've had, it's really pleasing that we've won a series,” Estwick said.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments