Seven positive COVID-19 tests in Indian camp ahead of India-West Indies ODI series

Ahead of the six-match white-ball series against the visiting West Indies, at least seven members of the Indian camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

A report published by ESPNcricinfo revealed that four of the seven positive tests belonged to members of the Indian One-Day International (ODI) squad, with the remaining three belonging to members of staff.

The four players are said to be Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini.

It is expected that the foursome will now miss the three-match ODI series, set to be played behind closed doors, beginning in four days’ time

The West Indies team arrived in India on Tuesday afternoon.

