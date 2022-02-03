Dottin says womens team maturing

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – More batters in the West Indies Women’s squad are pulling their weight and once they continue doing so in the third and final match of the One-Day International (ODI) series against South African Women on Thursday, the Caribbean side can emerge with a series win, opening batter Deandra Dottin suggested today.

She said the performances in the last match, in particular, demonstrated that the West Indies women had been maturing as a team.

“It’s good to see that there are different individuals that are actually playing a part in terms of scoring and chipping in with a couple of runs, and it’s not mainly pressure on one person. The girls are in a good space so I think that we just need to continue what we are doing,” she said.

