West Indies Women suffer 96-run defeat as South Africa Women set up series-decider

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

West Indies Women went into the 3rd One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa Women with the knowledge that a win would seal the series victory, having taken a 1-0 lead on Monday with just the two games remaining in the series. However, the home team won the toss and gave WINDIES what has proven to be a difficult task so far in the series: chasing under lights.

In batting first, South African opener, Tazmin Brits took a liking to Shamilia Connell early in the piece. This, as she took West Indies’ frontline seamer for four 4s in her second over. Connell, however, would have her revenge, nicking off the right-hander in the following over.

And Connell would claim a second, thanks to a fantastic catch by Deandra Dottin. That wicket of Anneke Bosch brough the pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus together.

And with milestones for both—Luus (56) and Wolvaardt (117)—they would put on 141 runs for the third wicket; setting up the innings perfectly for Chloe Tryon to finish. And finish she did, dragging South Africa’s sights from a target of 280 to 300 with 43 runs from just 24 deliveries.

The West Indies’ chase of 300 got off to a disastrous start, losing the wickets of Rashada Williams and Deandra Dottin inside four overs. And though Kycia Knight seemed to have shaken off her batting slump, it did not help West Indies’ cause that Stafanie Taylor’s series continued to be interrupted by one thing or the other. This time, the Jamaican was struck on the helmet before retiring hurt, due to a concussion.

Hayley Matthews then joined Knight, and the pair gave WINDIES hope in the form of a 42-ball 34-run partnership. Hope which was extended when Knight and Shemaine Campbelle put on a half-century partnership.

Knight was, however, caught trying to keep up with the run rate, falling for a career-best score of 69. And with the West Indies also without the batting services of Chedean Nation, who suffered a neck injury in the field, the remaining 5 wickets fell for 62 runs.

South Africa won by 96 runs, setting up a series decider on Sunday.

South Africa Women: 299/8 (50) Wolvaardt 117, Luus 56; Connell 4/54

West Indies Women: 203/9 (44.4) Kycia Knight 69; Ismail 4/37

