Pollard bemoans WINDIES inability to bat 50 overs as India take series lead in Ahmedabad

The low of a One-Day International (ODI) series loss to Ireland. That’s what happened the last time the West Indies Men’s team played ODI cricket. That would have been fresh on the minds of Caribbean fans when India captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and inserted the visitors. And the manner in which the West Indies started their innings did not settle any nerves.

Following consecutive 4s off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj in the 3rd over, the drive proved Shai Hope’s downfall, as the right-hander was bowled by a delivery seaming back into him, attempting to make it three in three. The West Indies would get out of the powerplay without further damage but to the tune of 3.9 rpo.

The root cause being the struggling duo of Brandon King (13 from 26) and Darren Bravo (18 from 34); who would be put out of their misery by Washington Sundar in the 12th over.

