Defeat in 4th ODI draws disappointing close to frustrating series for ever-improving WINDIES Women

West Indies Women went into Sunday’s decider against South Africa Women without Captain Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation; who were ruled out of the contest as Taylor undergoes concussion protocols, with Nation recovering, still, from a neck injury she suffered in the 3rd One-Day International (ODI).

This meant the visitors would be without their resident no.4, and a specialist batting no.6, with the only other batting option in the squad being the uncapped, 22-year-old Mandy Mangru.

And the gap in the West Indies batting line-up eventually revealed itself, as the Caribbean side suffered an epic middle-order collapse, losing wickets 3-9 for just 70 runs. Which would have been utterly disappointing for a unit that first, recorded one of their better scores at the end of the powerplay in this series—at 48 for just the loss of the one wicket—then, fought their way up to 84 runs, still with 9 wickets intact.

It took a 9th wicket partnership of 20 runs between Shamilia Connell and the returning Afy Fletcher to provide the West Indies a potentially defendable able total of 174.

