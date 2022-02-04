Brathwaite keen for first-class action

Barbados and West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has signalled his eagerness and readiness to return to the field when the West Indies first-class championship starts later this month.

The 29-year-old, the region’s marquee opening batsman, will lead Barbados Pride against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Kensington Oval when the red ball season opens next Wednesday.

“I always see myself as a leader in the Barbados team and I’m happy to get back into ‘game mode’ and play for the country,” said Brathwaite, who guided Pride to the capture of the last first-class title in 2020. Read more Barbados Today

