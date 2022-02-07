Walsh sees the positives in series defeat by South Africa

West Indies Women’s head coach Courtney Walsh says he is pleased with what he has seen from his team, despite the ladies going down by six wickets to South Africa in the fourth One-Day International to surrender the series 2-1.

With regular captain StafanieTaylor and veteran batter Chedean Nation ruled out through injury, the West Indies could only manage to get 174 all out in 49.2 overs, despite 48 from Kycia Knight and 36 from Deandra Dottin.

Despite the loss, Walsh said there were lots of positives heading into the World Cup in New Zealand in March.

“I was pleased with the depth in the bowling combination and the consistency shown in the batting. It was pleasing to see Deandra getting some runs and Kycia also getting back-to-back scores. What I would say is most pleasing is getting Afy back out on the park and getting some overs out of her,” said Walsh.

