Holder wants higher value placed on wickets after ODI defeat

AHMEDABAD, India (CMC) – Jason Holder has urged West Indies' batsmen especially to “dig deeper” and place a higher value on their wickets after another feeble performance sent them to a six-wicket defeat in the opening One-Day International against India on Sunday.

The 30-year-old former Test captain was the only one to shine with 57 as West Indies, sent in at the Narendra Modi Stadium, slumped to 176 all out in the 44th over.

Fabian Allen chipped in with 29 at number nine but no other batsman passed 20 as the Caribbean side's batting struggles continued from the three-match series against Ireland in Jamaica last month.

“We've got to put a bigger price on our wicket. [There were] too many soft dismissals in the innings today,” said Holder.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments