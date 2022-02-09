Da Silva ready to give his all for TT Red Force

JOSHUA Da Silva, vice-captain of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, is excited to get back into the thick of things, in the first-class format, as the Regional Four Day tournament bowls off with first-round action, on Wednesday.

The Red Force will host Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba while the Guyana Harpy Eagles (formerly Guyana Jaguars) will host the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

In a zoom media interview, on Tuesday, (the interviews featured either a team member or coaches of the various teams), Da Silva said, “Talking to some of the guys like Terrence (Hinds) and Bryan Charles, and a few of the guys who have not been able to play any cricket, they’re beyond excited.

