Dottin shortlisted for ICC Womens Player of the Month award

West Indies Women opening batsman Deandra Dottin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for January.

The ICC on Tuesday identified her among the nominees in the women’s category, along with Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu and Heather Knight of England.

The ICC highlighted Dottin’s breathtaking batting performance in the ODI series against South Africa last month.

