Prolonged batting woes cost West Indies series-leveling victory in 2nd ODI against India

With captain Kieron Pollard ruled out of the second One-Day International in Ahmedabad on the morning of the game, Nicholas Pooran took over the reins ahead of West Indies’ ODI vice-captain, Shai Hope. The stand-in captain won the toss and inserted the opposition.

And the visitors had India in all sorts of trouble at the 12-over mark, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both nicking off, while Rishabh Pant was caught in the deep; neither getting up to 20.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul then got together for a 91-run partnership; before Yadav then teamed up with Washington Sundar for a 43-run stay, ensuring the hosts set a target beyond 200.

Yet, when team India was meant to be accelerating, they were restricted—thanks chiefly to WINDIES’ fast-bowling weapon, in Alzarri Joseph—to just 59 runs in their last 11 overs, losing 4 wickets.

