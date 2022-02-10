'WI kept losing wickets at the wrong time' - vice-skipper Pooran claims team suffered to many soft dismissals

West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran has lamented the team’s inability to put together quality partnerships, following a 44-run loss to India in the second One Day International on Wednesday.

For the fourth straight ODI, the West Indies struggled to occupy the crease for any significant period, this time around in pursuit of India’s of 237, which could hardly be considered as overwhelming in most circumstances.

“We kept losing wickets after developing partnerships. Especially losing soft wickets,” Pooran said following the match.

