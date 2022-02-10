Barbados were 27-0 against the Leeward Islands at stumps on the opening day of the West Indies Championships at Kensington Oval on Wednesday. This was in reply to the Leewards’ score of 172-9 declared in 53.3 overs.

Keon Harding took 4-42 and Johnathan Carter 2-9 to help Barbados dismantle the Leewards’ who owed their score to Devon Thomas who scored 58 and Kieran Powell, who made 43 on opening the batting.

Powell and Kacey Carty added 52 for the second wicket after Harding had dismissed Montcin Hodge for seven. Jomel Warrican broke the partnership when he dismissed Carty for 20.

