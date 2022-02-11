Singh anchors Guyana fightback but team faces mountain to climb against Windward Volcanoes

Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Vishaul Singh was close to a half-century at the end of play, but the team still had a long way to go in pursuit of Windwards Volcanoes' sizeable first innings total of 339.

With Singh on 40 and Keemo Paul on 20, the Eagles navigated early trouble to end the day on 181 – 5, still trailing by 155 runs. In pursuit of the target, the Guyana franchise was pegged back early when

Chanderpaul Hemraj was dismissed for 5, in just the fourth over, with 10 runs on the board. Tagenarine Chanderpaul then partnered with Shimron Hetmyer to stage a decent recovery taking the score to 58 without further loss, before Hetmyer (24) was caught by Ryan John off the bowling of Sherman Lewis.

