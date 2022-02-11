Springer, Dowrich put Pride in charge over Hurricanes after day 2

Half-centuries from Shane Dowrich and Shamar Springer meant the Barbados Pride closed day 2 of their West Indies Championship game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes with a 152-run lead on first innings.

After starting day 2 on 27-0, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 11 and Shayne Mosely on eight, the pair carried the score up to 36 before Mosely was dismissed for 13. This saw a string of wickets fall with Brathwaite (29), Raymon Reifer (23), Jonathan Carter (25), and Justin Greaves (7) all being dismissed before they got to 150.

This brought Springer to the crease to join Dowrich and the pair put on a mammoth 175 before Springer was dismissed for 91, his third first-class 50 and highest first-class score, leaving the Pride 299-6.

