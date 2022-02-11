CWI welcomes Seagrams Royal Stag as sponsors of the West Indies Mens team for tour of India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced a partnership with Seagram’s Royal Stag as the West Indies Men’s official team sponsor for their ongoing tour to India. The Seagram’s Royal Stag brand will appear on the front of the West Indies playing shirts for the six matches of the tour – three One-Day Internationals (ODIS) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The new agreement sees CWI extending its commercial partnerships into the world’s largest cricket market in India with the West Indies team being one of the most recognizable global sporting teams. The West Indies teams and players continue to be fans’ favourites around the world with nearly half a billion people a year watching West Indies home matches.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “We are really pleased to announce this new partnership with Royal Stag and our West Indies Men’s team. Fans in India and around the world have always had a great love and following for the West Indies teams and players. In a busy year of intense cricket with India due to tour the Caribbean later in 2022, we’re excited about this association with an action-packed ODI and T20I Series ahead of us. “

Speaking on the sponsorship, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said: “For a whole generation of cricket fans, West Indies embodied the perfect blend of unmatched talent, positive attitude and unparalleled flair. In the last decade, the team has rediscovered that unique spirit and has players who have helped the Caribbean win two T20 World Cups. Royal Stag has over the years celebrated all these qualities, which makes this association even more special. What's more, several players in this squad are adored in India because of their remarkable game-changing performances in T20 cricket. Royal Stag has been synonymous with the excitement and pulsating action of limited-overs cricket for almost two decades now. By becoming the official sponsor of the West Indies for the ongoing series, we continue our association with the magic of the sport.”

The West Indies are in the sub-continent for three ODIs and three T20Is. The three ODIs form part of the ICC ODI Super League with the top seven teams automatically qualifying for the 2023 ICC World Cup. The series started on Sunday, February 6 and will run until Sunday, February 20. The ODIs are being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while the T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where West Indies won their second T20 World Cup title in 2016.

