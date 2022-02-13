West Indians in high demand in IPL auction: Pooran, Holder, Shepherd among high purchases

With the 15th edition of the now ten-team Indian Premier League (IPL) set to bowl off in April, the competing franchises completed their squads via a two-day auction that took place over the weekend.

It was an auction that provided 14 contracts for West Indian internationals, in addition to the retained Andre Russell (US $1.6 mil), Kieron Pollard (US $798k), and Sunil Narine (US $798k).

Day 1 of the Mega Auction saw wicketkeeper-batsman, Nicholas Pooran, who represented the Punjab Kings in last season’s competition, going off to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for US $1.3 mil.

