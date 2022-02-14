Coach Simmons says team wants help

Head coach Phil Simmons conceded Friday that West Indies’ frail batting required “urgent attention” after the Caribbean side were whitewashed by India following a 96-run defeat in the final One-Day International.

West Indies failed to reach 200 in any of the three matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, dismissed for 176, 193 and 169, with all-rounder Jason Holder the only player to notch a half-century.

“It (batting) does need urgent attention because it has just lost us the last two games,” Simmons said.

