Hero CPL donates TT$135,000 to THE SHELTER Trinidad

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has donated TT$135,000 (US$20,000) to THE SHELTER, a non-profit NGO based in Trinidad & Tobago that offers support to women and children who have been victims of domestic violence.

THE SHELTER was founded in 1987 by Dianna Mahabir-Wyatt and offers safe haven to those who have been victims of all forms of domestic violence, offering safe temporary housing until something more permanent can be found, material assistance and counselling. The aim of THE SHELTER is to help women and children overcome the impacts of violence and abuse.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said. “Domestic violence is a growing issue across the region and Hero CPL is proud to support THE SHELTER’s efforts to help those who have been victims of all forms of abuse. We hope that this donation will support the fantastic work THE SHELTER does. This is part of Hero CPL’s efforts to help the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic resulting in the instances of domestic violence increasing dramatically the work of THE SHELTER is even more important.”

Colin Mitchell, Chairman of THE SHELTER, said: "CLR James wrote of the Greeks believing that an athlete who had represented his community at a national competition and won, had brought notable distinction to his city. His victory was a testament to the quality of the citizens, not unlike our cricketers and CPL players.

“Similarly, the support to victims of domestic violence is also testament to us as a nation. On this 'Valentine’s Day', a day that celebrates love and kindness, we are extremely honoured by this generous gift from the CPL to support THE SHELTER.

“Sport has helped many in crisis go beyond what they thought was their boundary and achieve success and this is also our lifelong mission since THE SHELTER was founded back in 1987 by Dianna Mahabir Wyatt."

