Cricket West Indies (CWI)has offered congratulations to the West Indies players chosen in the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was conducted in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.

From the large pool of available players, 14 West Indians were chosen to join Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, who were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the auction. The total price paid for the West Indies players was US$10.85 million.

The 17 West Indians make up the largest number of foreign players in the IPL, from any territory outside of India.

In offering his congratulations, CWI President Ricky Skerritt said the number of players signed is an indication of the talent that exists within the region.

“I want to congratulate all of the West Indies players who have secured contracts to the various franchises in the IPL, which is the biggest and most lucrative global T20 franchise tournament. But I especially want to applaud those younger players who received their first full IPL contracts,” he said.

