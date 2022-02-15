Kensington Oval to operate at increased capacity for upcoming Apex Series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — More cricket fans will get the opportunity to attend the second match of the Apex Test Series between West Indies and England at Kensington next month, with officials increasing the allowed capacity at the stadium to 80 percent, but again with only fully vaccinated spectators.

Minister of Health Ian Gooding-Edghill made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday, saying that public health officials had indicated that outdoor, open-air events would not pose a significant threat to public health once COVID-19 protocols were followed.

The change was one of several that will take effect on Monday, including the removal of the existing midnight to 5:00 am curfew.

Kensington Oval operated at 50 percent capacity for the five-match Betway T20I series which West Indies won 3-2.

