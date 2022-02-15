Good habits West Indies displayed against England which they should look to repeat against India, and what they should improve

Following a disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, in which they could only muster a solitary victory, and the low of a 2-1 One-Day International (ODI) series defeat to Ireland, the West Indies provided the perfect bounce back; with a victorious end to an enthralling five-match T20 series against England, in which the series decider came down to the final 6 deliveries.

It is no exaggeration to say that both the Caribbean side and Caribbean fans, needed that victory; though less than full-strength England might have been. To that end, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named an unchanged squad to challenge India across a three-match T20 International series in India.

Heading into the series against England, the main goal for the West Indies batting line-up should have been clear: striking the balance between power-hitting through 20 overs and trusting the seemingly endless list of finishers available at the death. Still, it took a 29-ball 72-run 10th wicket partnership falling a run shy of victory in the 2nd T20I to remind the top-order of the finishing capabilities they preceded.

Read more at MostlyCricket

0 comments