Pollard reflects on middle-over struggles as West Indies go down fighting in T20I opener against India

After suffering a three-nil series white-wash in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), the West Indies were aiming to change their fortunes in the T20I series. However, they would have to do so without the services of Jason Holder (at least for the first game), who was hit in the chest in training, on the eve of the encounter. And so, India won the toss and inserted the visitors.

Brandon King was only able to contend with the swing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for four deliveries, as the Jamaican was caught coming down the crease, in an attempt to negotiate the movement, the 5th delivery of the first over.

The West Indies then got through the powerplay without further damage, as Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran dealt in boundaries in a partnership which cost India 47 runs; before Mayers was given out lbw to Yuzvendra Chahal, to one just clipping the top of off stump.

The Pooran-Chase partnership which followed was a struggle for the entirety of its 21 deliveries, matching ‘balls faced’ in producing just 21 runs. This prompted a gamble from the West Indies, as Akeal Hosein was sent in ahead of Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith. With Hosein scoring at less than 100 (ST), it was a fruitless gamble in the end.

Read more at MostlyCricket

