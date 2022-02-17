Kraigg Brathwaite scored an unbeaten century and Raymon Reifer took six wickets to lead a Barbados Pride fightback against the Jamaica Scorpions on day two of their West Indies Championships match at Kensington Oval.

At the close of play, Brathwaite was 137 not out as the Barbados Pride reached 243-2 in reply to Jamaica’s first innings score of 328. Brathwaite shared in a third-wicket stand of 100 with Shamarh Brooks, who made 39 and then an unbroken partnership of 136 with Reifer, who is at the other end on 55.

Read more at SportsMax