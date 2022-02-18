Powell, Pooran century stand not enough as West Indies surrender T20I series to India

In an effort to avoid the dew which had an effect in the 1st T20I, Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field. With the resulting swing and bounce, Sheldon Cottrell broke out the salute at the fall of Ishan Kishan’s wicket.

Still, with a partnership of 49, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli threaten to settle things for the home team. Yet, as he did in the 1st T20I, Roston Chase took issue. The off-spinner returned figures of 3/25, accounting for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well as Suryakumar Yadav, to tie the home team down in the middle overs.

However, in another repeat of events for the previous game, the West Indies seamers were able to follow suit, and India were allowed 76 runs in the final 6 overs at 12.66 rpo.

Kieron Pollard:

"Powell was phenomenal today."

