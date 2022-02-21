Walsh has put squad in good space: Taylor
West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor has praised the “huge” impact of head coach Courtney Walsh on the Caribbean side, stressing that it had left them in a “good space” heading into next month’s ICC 50-over World Cup in New Zealand.
Walsh, the fast-bowling legend who holds the record for the most wickets by a West Indian in Tests, was appointed in the position 17 months ago and tasked with reviving a flagging women’s programme.
“The West Indies are heading to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in a good space, the like of which I have not seen for a long time,” Taylor wrote in her ICC column ahead of the March 4 to April 3 tournament.
