Windies left empty-handed after 17-run loss

KOLKATA, India (CMC) — West Indies watched a late challenge fizzle out as they crashed to a heartbreaking 17-run defeat to India in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) here Sunday, to leave the six-match white-ball tour of the subcontinent with nothing to show for their efforts.

In pursuit of 185 at Eden Gardens in order to avoid a second whitewash on the tour, West Indies remained in the hunt deep into the contest, but once left-hander Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for 61 at the start of the 18th over with 38 required from 18 deliveries, the run chase was quickly derailed.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd tried to salvage the chase with a robust 29 off 21 balls, including a four and three sixes, but seamers Harshal Patel (3-22) and Shardul Thakur (2-33) combined to snuff out any lingering threat from the tourists.

