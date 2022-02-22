Chief selector backs West Indies to excel in NZ conditions

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Lead selector Ann Browne-John does not believe West Indies Women will be at a major disadvantage at next month's ICC 50-over World Cup, despite not having played in New Zealand in three years.

The Caribbean side is one of eight teams doing battle at the March 4 to April 3 showpiece and they will confront cooler temperatures and truer pitches with consistent bounce — which conditions are generally expected to favour faster bowlers.

Browne-John said she expected the 15-member squad to adapt well as they all possess the skill sets required to excel.

“It is true that the team has not been in New Zealand for some time but firstly, we have a technical team who will have knowledge of New Zealand and would've played there before and would have knowledge of the pitches, etc, so that would have had an impact on the selection [of the squad],” Browne-John said.

