WEST INDIES cricketers have always been in demand as professionals. After acceptance as a serious cricket region in 1928, they toured England, by invitation, to challenge them at Test cricket. During that tour, the Caribbean men became popular in England. The spirited play and excitement these players from the sunshine colonies of the WI brought to the game awakened the staid Englishmen to the passion and thrill in the sport.

The officials of the Nelson Cricket Club started the ball rolling when they saw the great Sir Learie Constantine at play that year. They offered him a contract to play with their amateur club as a professional. Sir Learie accepted it willingly, thus becoming the first West Indian professional cricketer and the first from overseas.

That tournament in the Lancashire League took place only on Saturday afternoons. The amateur clubs in this league eventually followed the lead of Nelson and gradually introduced more Caribbean cricketers to their clubs.

